Yap denies Capitol involvement in slay of Balilihan barangay councilor

Governor Arthur Yap has denied that the Capitol had any hand in the fatal shooting of a barangay councilor inside her home in Balilihan.

“Ang naunang gikataho nga ang mga mamumuno mga trabahante sa Kapitolyo, dili gayud insakto tungod kay mao pay pagsugod sa atong kapulisan sa ilang imbestigasyon,” said Yap on Tuesday night, just several hours after the incident.

Yap’s denial was issued despite no reports, allegations or information from the police indicating that the gunmen were actual employees of the Capitol.

Balilihan police chief Lt. Jefrin Eulogio said that the two assailants who gunned down Hanopol Norte barangay councilor Lucresia Tasic only claimed to be employees of the provincial government who were carrying out free circumcision.

“Ni abot ning duha ka taw, usa ka tambok ug usa ka niwang na nagpaila kuno na taga province unya mag conduct daw sila og operation tuli…taga Kapitolyo kuno ilang paila,” said Eulogio.

Eulogio’s statement was based on the testimony of Tasic’s son who was with her when the gunmen arrived at their residence.

Meanwhile, Yap ordered Bohol police director Col. Joselito Clarito to conduct a deep probe into the incident.

He also expressed grief over Tasic’s murder.

“Nasubo kita sa balita kalabot sa pagpamanhig patay sa usa ka Barangay Kagawad sa Lungsod sa Balilihan,” he said.

The governor called on the public to unite against lawless elements who seek to disturb peace and order in the province.

“Atong awhagon ang tanan sa pag-ampo ngadto sa Labaw’ng Makagagahum nga iya unta kitang panalipdan sa kanunay batok sa mga tawo nga adunay dautan nga plano ug magdala ug kagubot sa atong lalawigan,” Yap said.

Tasic’s murder was the third fatal gun attack carried out in the province in a span of four days.

On Saturday last week, the lifeless remains of two unidentified men were found in Dauis and Baclayon with gunshot wounds in various parts of their bodies.