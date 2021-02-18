Bohol area in cyclone’s path

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Bohol area in cyclone’s path

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Tropical Depression Auring which is projected to intensify into a tropical storm is headed for the Central Visayas region and may directly hit Bohol.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) forecast track as of Wednesday night, the weather disturbance is headed towards the northern waters of the province.

This, however, was still based on the state weather’s bureau’s 96-hour forecast which projects that the cyclone may still make a significant shift in its course.

PAGASA said Auring was located 755 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70kph as it continued its westward movement at 10kph.

According to PAGASA, Auring may make landfall as a tropical storm over Caraga on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

It is expected to be located 75 km northwest of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu by Sunday evening.

So far no tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted as it not yet affecting any part of the country.

However, the state weather bureau noted that the weather disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall in various parts of the country including Visayas over the weekend.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Orange rainfall warning up in Bohol

Intense rains are expected in Bohol as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday afternoon raised…

La Niña to bring ‘above normal’ rains in 1st quarter, says PAGASA Bohol

The state weather bureau has announced that the La Niña weather pattern will persist through the first quarter of the…

Heavy rainfall warning raised over Bohol

A heavy rainfall warning was hoisted over the province of Bohol which partly remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS)…

Signal No. 1 raised over Bohol as TD ‘Vicky’ nears

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Bohol on Friday morning as Tropical Depression Vicky continued to move northwest nearing Mindanao…

Sea trips resume as storm signal in Bohol lifted

Sea trips in Bohol have resumed after state weather bureau PAGASA lifted the Tropical Cyclone Storm Signal (TCWS) No. 1…

Entire Bohol under Signal No 1. as Ursula makes landfall in E. Visayas

Typhoon Ursula on Tuesday afternoon made landfall over Salcedo, eastern Samar bringing violent winds near the storm’s center and placing…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply