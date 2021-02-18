Bohol area in cyclone’s path











Tropical Depression Auring which is projected to intensify into a tropical storm is headed for the Central Visayas region and may directly hit Bohol.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) forecast track as of Wednesday night, the weather disturbance is headed towards the northern waters of the province.

This, however, was still based on the state weather’s bureau’s 96-hour forecast which projects that the cyclone may still make a significant shift in its course.

PAGASA said Auring was located 755 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70kph as it continued its westward movement at 10kph.

According to PAGASA, Auring may make landfall as a tropical storm over Caraga on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

It is expected to be located 75 km northwest of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu by Sunday evening.

So far no tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted as it not yet affecting any part of the country.

However, the state weather bureau noted that the weather disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall in various parts of the country including Visayas over the weekend.