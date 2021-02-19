Ubi Festival site temporarily closed as storm nears Bohol











Photos: courtesy of provincial agriculturist Larry Pamugas

The product exhibition site of the Ubi Festival 2021 at the tarmac of the old Tagbilaran City Airport has been temporarily closed as strong winds battered the area Thursday afternoon.

According to provincial agriculturist Larry Pamugas, the Ubi Festival grounds will be closed “until further notice” as Bohol is also anticipating inclement weather due to Severe Tropical Storm Auring which is expected to pass through Visayas in the next few days.

Pamugas said he already met with exhibitors who agreed for the temporary closure of the site which was launched in line with the province’s month-long Ubi Festival.

The provincial official noted that some exhibitors’ tents were toppled and damaged by the strong winds.

“Ang atong gihimo ani pag-safety lang g’yud sa atong mga tinda kay lantawon nato sa pictures, dihay nanga damage na tent, naa pay refrigerator, luoyo kaayo g’yud,” he said.

The Ubi Festival started on January 25, 2021 and was supposed to draw to a close on February 24, 2021.

The festival features various activities including a cook-off and the exhibition of ubi, ubi-related food and other agricultural products.

In its latest bulletin issued on Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Auring was estimated, based on all available data, to be located 535km southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The state weather bureau said the cyclone was moving “slowly” in a southwestward direction.

Auring is projected to be in the Visayas area by Sunday.