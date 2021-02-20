3 sisters, 1 teen nabbed in PDEA drug sting in Tagbilaran











Three sisters and one of the women’s teenage son were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Tagbilaran City on Friday.

The anti-narcotics agents apprehended the four individuals who are all listed in their watch list through a buy-bust operation at the siblings’ residence in Barangay Poblacion II, Tagbilaran City at past 5 p.m.

Authorities identified the arrested individuals as Nancy Arocha, 34; Dionisia Arocha, 37; and Christina Arocha, 31.

Also collared was Nancy’s 18-year-old son Christian.

In a report, the PDEA said they seized 13 packets of shabu which weighed three grams from the group.

The confiscated drugs were worth P20,400 based on the estimated value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Meanwhile, the Arochas were detained at the Tagbilaran City police lock-up facility pending the filing of charges against them.

They will be facing criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (W. Maestrado)