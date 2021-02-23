Security guard yields P108k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust











Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station arrested a security guard in a sting operation in the city on Monday afternoon.

In a report, police said they seized P108,800 worth of shabu from the nabbed suspect identified as Mark Anthony Pilayre, 30, of Barangay Dampas.

Police said Pilayre is included in their watch list as a street-level drug dealer.

According to authorities, operatives of the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared Pilayre after he allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent during a buy-bust operation at Upper Candait, Purok 3 in Barangay Dampas.

Police then allegedly seized from Pilayre 12 packets of shabu which weighed 16 grams.

Pilayre is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

He will be facing charges for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)