51-year-old man shot dead while sleeping beside grandson in Talibon home











A 51-year-old fisherman was shot dead while sleeping beside his 10-year-old grandson inside his home in the island of Calituban in Talibon late Monday night.

Captain Rogaciano Gara, chief of the Talibon Police Station, said victim Framil Cabrera sustained a single bullet wound in his head leading to his instantaneous death while sleeping at the balcony of his home.

“Nangayo og tabang ang bata anang kagabiihon kay nagising siya, so niadto siya sa balay sa iyang parents sa tabi lang, kumatok pero was siya ablihi kay gabii na, tulog na, so ning balik ra pud og tulog ang apo tabi sa lolo,” said Gara.

The victim’s grandson was only able to get his parents to check on his grandfather in the morning after the gun attack prompting the family to alert the authorities.

It was noted that Cabrera’s neighbor heard what he thought was a gunshot at past 11 p.m. on Monday but did not mind this.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators found one empty shell from a .45 caliber firearm in the area and noted that the gunman may have climbed up a fishing boat beside Cabrera’s house before crossing over to his balcony and shoot him at point-blank range.

According to Gara, they are looking at multiple angles behind Caberara’s murder including his involvement as a witness in the filing of graft and corruption charges against the village’s barangay captain, Mario Lamanilao.

Lamanilao was charged for alleged anomalies in the distribution of cash aid under the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) and made headlines last month after his name was mentioned by President Duterte in one of his late-night addresses to the nation as among village officials suspended due to corruption allegations.

Gara said the victim had no derogatory records with the police and had no known enemies.

“Ang victim is simpleng mamamayan lang sa Calituban, fisherman. Wala siyang mga previous cases dito. Walang sinabi ang iyang pamilya na may mga personal na kabangay o kaaway,” he added. (AD)