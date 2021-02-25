Teen, 19, falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Teen, 19, falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 19-year-old man was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City.

Johnrey De Leon, a resident of the New Capitol Site in Tagbilaran City, was collared by the city police’s Drug Enforcement Unit led by Lt. Augusto Sumaylo during a drug buy-bust operation near his residence.

In a report, police said they apprehended De Leon after he was sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent.

They operatives then allegedly seized eight more packets of shabu from De Leon.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The seized drugs weighed 11 grams and were estimated to be worth P74,800.

De Leon is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

Authorities said the teenager will be slapped with criminal complaints for violating Sections 5 (sale) and 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Jagna mayor files 94 counts against ‘cyberstalker’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. An alleged unrepentant  “superspreader” of lies and…

Security guard yields P108k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station arrested a security guard in a sting operation in the city on…

20-year-old dies in motorcycle-ambulance collision in Cortes

A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed straight into an incoming ambulance along a national road in Barangay dela…

Multimillion-peso investment scam in Bohol exposed

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. What first appeared to be a windfall…

Man shot dead along busy Tagbilaran street

A 43-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by a still unidentified gunman along a busy street in Tagbilaran…

3 sisters, 1 teen nabbed in PDEA drug sting in Tagbilaran

Three sisters and one of the women’s teenage son were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply