Teen, 19, falls in Tagbilaran drug bust











A 19-year-old man was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City.

Johnrey De Leon, a resident of the New Capitol Site in Tagbilaran City, was collared by the city police’s Drug Enforcement Unit led by Lt. Augusto Sumaylo during a drug buy-bust operation near his residence.

In a report, police said they apprehended De Leon after he was sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent.

They operatives then allegedly seized eight more packets of shabu from De Leon.

The seized drugs weighed 11 grams and were estimated to be worth P74,800.

De Leon is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

Authorities said the teenager will be slapped with criminal complaints for violating Sections 5 (sale) and 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.