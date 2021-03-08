Panglao LGU launches probe on jampacked foam party at resort











Contributed video

The Panglao local government unit (LGU) has launched an investigation on the alleged breach of health protocol during a foam party which drew a large crowd of partygoers at a resort in Panglao on Friday last week.

According to Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero, the town’s police and health authorities are set to meet Monday to discuss the alleged violations committed by Amanzara Resort in Barangay Tawala where the party was held.

“I have heard the report about Amanzara, nga dili na gani siguro alleged, kay gihimo na ag investigation. Karon buntaga himuon nato atong meeting aron ma regulate ni kay this is not part sa atoang gitawag na luagan na ang atoang tourism industry,” Montero said in an interview over station DYRD on Monday morning.

The probe was launched after footage of the party was sent to authorities and the Chronicle while the resort also posted a video documenting a similar event on its Facebook account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaranzara reportedly organizes regular parties at the resort particularly on weekends.

It was apparent in the video that partygoers were not wearing facemasks and not observing physical distancing.

Montero clarified that the foam party itself was not illegal but noted that the health protocol violations are punishable by fines and imprisonment as stipulated in a municipal ordinance.

The event also drew flak after some women were seen topless during the event.

“Dili pud na mahimo kay religious ta sa atoang lungsod sa Panglao, di mahimo na naay hubo-hubo diha,” said Montero.

“Di ta mosugot na naay magpanty-panty diha unya magpakita og totoy. Okay ra ng mga foreigner diha na mag-sunbathing pero og mag fashion show ka unya pinoy ka, mura’g ngil-ad,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanzara, for its part, has yet to issue a statement on the incident. (R. Tutas)