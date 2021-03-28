Alleged killer of Tagbilaran barangay councilor dies of sickness

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The suspected killer of Barangay Kagawad  Carolino Pahang and his nephew, Jose Lamberto Pahang died of sickness while in hiding in Mindanao.

The suspect, Teodorico Linghon, 66, a retired army died of heart ailment in Surallah South Cotabato.  

He was facing double murder charges with a P200,000 cash reward for his arrest.

The Pahangs were shot dead in cold blood during a sensational broad daylight shooting incident at their residence in barangay Mansasa, this city where the older Pahang served as barangay kagawad.

The killing of the two Pahangs who were neighbors of the suspect happened in the morning of June 8, 2020.

