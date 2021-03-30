20-year-old ‘pusher’ nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

20-year-old ‘pusher’ nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 20-year-old alleged drug pusher was arrested by police during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on Monday night.

John Carlo Anunciado, a resident of Dauis town, was collared after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover cop along Lamdagan Street in Tagbilaran City at past 10 p.m.

In a report, police said the arresting operatives seized six more packets of suspected shabu in Anunciado’s possession.

The confiscated drugs were worth P13,000 based on the estimated street value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Anunciado is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

He will be facing charges for violating Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

“Inday Ruping’s” longtime partner to be charged with murder

The Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) is preparing to file a murder charge against the longtime boyfriend of slain comedian…

‘Inday Ruping’ shot dead inside Tagbilaran inn

Comedian and veteran disc jockey Rizalino Torralba, popularly known over the airwaves as Kiss FM’s “Inday Ruping,” was shot dead…

Alleged killer of Tagbilaran barangay councilor dies of sickness

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The suspected killer of Barangay Kagawad  Carolino…

NBI busts syndicate selling fake PCR test results to Bohol-bound passengers

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) busted…

PB hearing on Montero health protocol case postponed amid procedural lapse

The Provincial Board (PB) committee hearing on the administrative complaint against Panglao Mayor Nila Montero for her alleged breach of…

Man who claimed to be NPA nabbed for extortion, robbery in Carmen

A 20-year-old man who posed as a New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was arrested by police for robbery extortion in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply