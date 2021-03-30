20-year-old ‘pusher’ nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust











A 20-year-old alleged drug pusher was arrested by police during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on Monday night.

John Carlo Anunciado, a resident of Dauis town, was collared after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover cop along Lamdagan Street in Tagbilaran City at past 10 p.m.

In a report, police said the arresting operatives seized six more packets of suspected shabu in Anunciado’s possession.

The confiscated drugs were worth P13,000 based on the estimated street value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Anunciado is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

He will be facing charges for violating Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (ad)