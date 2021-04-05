Jagna mayor’s critic nabbed for threat against LGU staff











Bajamonde

A known critic of Jagna Mayor Joseph Rañola was arrested by police after he allegedly went to the house of the chief executive’s paralegal to challenge him to a fist fight over a Facebook post that irked the suspect.

Major Joseph Berondo, chief of the Jagna Police Station, said they apprehended Seto Feuntes Bajamonde outside the residence of Ranola’as staff, Gaynard Aviles, in Barangay Lonoy on Thursday last week.

Fuentes who has been detained at the Jagna Police Station will be charged with grave threat.

“Gi sulong kuno niya (Bajamonde) ang panimalay sa usa sa mga staff ni mayor, nanawag og police assistance tong reklamante kay duna kuno certain alias Seto ang mi sulong didto sa iyang panimalay,” said Berondo.

Bajamonde was accosted by barangay officials and was turned over to Jagna police operatives who were dispatched to check on the disturbance.

According to Berondo, Bajamonde was angered by a statement posted by Aviles on Facebook prompting him to confront the Jagna town employee.

“Na-estorya pud nato si Mr. Bajamonde, mura ba og below the belt or wa na siya ganahi sa na-post sa Facebook ni Mr. Igay mao tong iyang gi-konprontar didto para iyang estoryahon kuno unta pero sad to say mi blow up ang sitwasyon,” Berondo said.

Following his apprehension, Berondo said that he tried to arrange an out-of-court settlement with Aviles.

Aviles however was determined to file charges against Bajamonde.

Meanwhile, Bajamonde is also planning to file a case against Aviles for allegedly kicking his motorcycle causing it to fall to its side during the scuffle outside the latter’s residence.

Bajamonde is a known staunch critic of Rañola.

He himself has been airing tirades against Rañola on Facebook.

The mayor filed 94 counts of criminal cases for cyber libel against Bajamonde before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in February. (A. Doydora)