60-year-old man nabbed for lascivious act in Duero











A 60-year-old man who is on the top 10 list of most wanted persons of the Duero Police Station was arrested for allegedly asking a six-year-old girl to touch his genitals in exchange for P20.

Staff Sgt. Narvin Abueva said operatives of the Duero police and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group apprehended Reynaldo Tia at his residence in Barangay Guinsularan, Duero at past 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The apprehension was carried out by virtue of an arrest warrant for acts of lasciviousness issued by Judge Samuel Biliran of the Regional Trial Court Branch 50 in Loay.

The charge was filed against Tio for the alleged sex abuse which transpired on November 6, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gipaduwaan sa akusado ang iya kinataw sa bata unya iya gitagaan ug P20,” Abueva said.

According to Abueva, the victim initially did not tell anyone about the incident out of fear.

The complaint against the suspect was filed more than a month after the alleged abuse took place.

“Taud taud pa usa nahibaw-an sa ginikanan. Ang mga amiga na sa biktima ang nipahibaw sa ginikanan kay hadlok man ang bata,” Abueva said.

“Gi serve dayon namo kay basin maka matikod, mulayas na nuon. Gi monitor man ni siya sukad pag file sa kaso,” he added.

Meanwhile, the court set a bail of P180,000 for the temporary liberty of the accused. (A. Doydora)