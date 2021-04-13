2 women fall in Tagbilaran drug bust











Police anti-narcotics operatives on Monday arrested two women for alleged sale and possession of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said the Bohol police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) led by Lt. Jose Velasquez collared Genevive Lopez, 47, and Ma. Rolinda Lagonsad, 31, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City.

Lopez was allegedly seen peddling shabu in the area prompting the DEU to launch the anti-illegal drug operation.

Authorities said a poseur-buyer bought shabu worth P20,000 from Lopez leading to her immediate arrest.

Lagonsad who was with Lopez, the operation’s target, was also collared after she was allegedly caught in possession of shabu.

According to authorities, they found shabu with an estimated value of P68,000 from the duo.

Both women were taken into police custody pending the filing of illegal drug charges against them.

Lopez will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs while Lagonsad will be slapped with a criminal complaint for possession. (wm)