Man shot dead outside Antequera home











A 43-year-old man was killed after two gunmen suddenly barged into his home in Barangay Tabua, Antequera and pulled him out into the street and repeatedly shot him in front of his wife.

According to Antequera police chief Lt. Jojo Hinlayagan, Gerry Carajay, a carpenter and a volunteer radio operator for the town’s local government unit, was shot multiple times in his chest and arm leading to his instantaneous death.

“Nagduwa sa cellphone unya nagtan-aw og TV ning biktima unya naay duha ka lalaki na armado hing sud sa ilang balay way panuktok, way tabon pa gyud ang mga nawong…gida siya sa gawas unya mi sunod intawn ang asawa nagpakiluoy unya sa way rason gipusil ang biktima,” said Hinlayahan.

The wife then ran while the two gunmen and one lookout fled to an unknown direction.

Meanwhile, scene of the crime operatives found five spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol and one slug.

According to Hinlayagan, they have already traced the identities of the two alleged gunmen.

He however did not divulged their identities so as not to jeopardize their investigation.

“Positively identified nana sila eye witness through sa mga pictures,” said Hinlayan.

Authorities will be filing murder charges against them.

Hinlayagan said they have yet to establish a motive behind the fatal attack as they continued their probe on the incident.

“Palawman pa nato ang atong investigation karon kay base sa asawa wa man g’yuy nahbaw-an na naay kontra iyang bana,” said Hinlayagan. (A. Doydora)