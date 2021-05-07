High school student falls in Cortes drug bust











Police intelligence officers on Thursday night arrested a senior high school student for sale of illegal drugs in Cortes town.

The Bohol police Provincial Intelligence Unit (PUI) led by Lt. Jose Leander collared 19-year-old Yusuf Macatindog during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Malayo Norte, Cortes.

PUI operatives set the operation in motion after Macatindog was allegedly spotted selling illegal drugs in the village.

During the operation, Macatindog allegedly sold shabu worth P22,000 to a police poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

Police said they seized another pack of shabu which was found in the possession of the suspect.

The confiscated drugs weighed 10 grams and were estimated to be worth P68,000.

Macatindog, a resident of Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, is a Grade 12 student of a school in the city.

He was the second student arrested by the PUI in Cortes in three days.

On Tuesday night, PUI operatives arrested college student Jesreel Refugio who was allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth P170,000.