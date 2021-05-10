Barangay tanod shot dead outside of son’s house in Talibon

A barangay tanod was gunned down outside of his son’s home in Talibon on Saturday night, police said.

According to Corporal Bobby Orayan of the Talibon Police Station, Edwardo Pugoy, 50, was shot in front of his 19-year-old daughter by a still unidentified gunman in Barangay Zamora at past 9 p.m.

Pugoy went out to check the house’s front yard when his daughter told him that she heard noises outside.

“Nabantayan sa iyang anak na naay kasikas mao tong iyang gigawas, mao gipusil naman hinuon siya,” said Orayan.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in his head and chest.

He was still rushed to the Pres. Carlos P. Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon but was declared dead on arrival.

Orayan said the gunman used a .45 caliber pistol to shoot Pugoy based on the single spent shell found in the crime scene

Meanwhile, investigators were still facing a blank wall as to the motive behind the fatal shooting.

“Nag-conduct pa mi og background investigation sa iyan background, sa iyang pagkatawo para naa na miy lead g’yud,” said Orayan. (A. Doydora)

