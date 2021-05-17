Batuan man shot dead in front of daughter by alleged NPA

Batuan man shot dead in front of daughter by alleged NPA

A 41-year-old man was shot dead in front of his nine-year-old daughter by gunman who claimed to be member of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Batuan on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Crisanto Nabaas, 41, an electrician, was gunned down by a lone shooter outside of his shop in Barangay Rizal, said Lt. Nicolas Aparilla of the Batuan Police Station.

According to Aparilla, the suspect left a note beside Nabas’ remains claiming the victim was an intelligence asset working for the government and that the shooting was carried out by the NPA.

“Ang amoang panagpas ani, nadudahan ni sa mga NPA nga espiya sa gobyerno sa police or military base aning gibilin na suwat,” he said.

The police chief however said they have no information indicating that the victim was indeed working for state forces.

According to Aparilla, the victim sustained gunshot wounds in the head and various parts of his body leading to his instantaneous death.

The victim’s daughter was left unharmed while his wife who was inside their house heard the gunshots prompting her to go outside and check.

She no longer saw the gunman while the Nabaas was already sprawled on the ground.

Meanwhile, here daughter who witnessed the shooting was unable to see the gunman’s face as it was dark.

Crime scene investigators meanwhile found in the crime scene five spent shells fired possibly from a .45 caliber pistol. (A. Doydora)

