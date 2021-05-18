Man, 64, shot dead at cousin’s house in Carmen

3 hours ago
A 64-year-old former convict who was previously incarcerated for a gun charge conviction was shot dead in a remote village in Carmen town on Saturday night.

Staff Sgt. Lord Stephen Dacullo of the Carmen Police Station said victim Mamerto Infiesto, a resident of Barangay Calatrava, Carmen, was shot by a still unidentified gunman outside the home of his cousin Eric Urboda in the same village.

Infiesto was sitting in the porch with Urboda when the assailant shot him from afar at around 7:40 p.m.

“Nag standby ning biktima sa balay sa iyang ig-agaw, naglingkod sila anang porch. While naglinkod sila kalit lang naay buta, wa wila ka identify unsa tong buhoha, naigo tong biktima sa dughan,” said Dacullo.

“Ang suspect na nagtira sa gawas ra, laayo gyud kaayo. Pero di mi ka measure sa distance kay wala miy nakita na slug,” he added.

Infiesto was still able to run inside the house but fell down on a couch where he eventually succumbed to his gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking at personal grudge as possible motive behind the gun attack.

According to Daculo, Infiesto was imprisoned after being convicted of illegal gun possession and later released on probation.

Daculo noted that the victim was known to run amok in his neighborhood when under the influence of alcohol.

“Matud pa sa estorya sa pag imbestigar, og mahubog lagi ni, mag harass-harass og silingan,” he said. (A. Doydora)

