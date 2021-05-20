2 slain men in Duero, Loboc identified











Barangay Payao, Duero

Two men who were found dead in the towns of Duero and Loboc on Monday morning have been identified by authorities.

The dead persons whose names were previously unknown and were believed to have been shot and killed in Loboc and Duero were identified on by authorities on Wednesday as Niño Colin, 27, and Louegy Flores, 30, respectively.

According to Corporal Jerwin Jamaway of the Duero Police Station, Flores’ remains were claimed by his mother at the funeral parlor.

Flores who was a resident of Imelda, Ubay had outstanding arrest warrants for murder and qualified theft.

He was believed to have been killed in a still unknown location then dumped in Barangay Payao, Duero where he was found by passersby.

Jamaway said there were no bullet casings and other evidence which indicate that the victim was killed in the area.

Flores was previously noted to have sustained multiple hack wounds in the body including in the neck and three gunshot wounds in his chest.

“Padayon pa mi sa investigation kay di man gud ni taga diri. Mura’g gilabay ra,” said Jumaway.

Meanwhile, Loboc police chief Lieutenant Erick Binangbang confirmed the identity of Colin who was a resident of Talibon town.

Binangbang also confirmed that Colin sustained a gunshot wound in the face.

Investigations were still ongoing to identify the suspect and motive behind the killings.

Colin and Flores were found dead on the same morning along with one Mark Betasae whose remains were discovered in Dimiao.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) deputy director for operations Lt. Col. Jacinto Mandal earlier said that they were looking into the three alleged murders to determine if these were related incidents.

They verified if there were connections among the victims particularly if they knew each other.

From May 14 to May 17, a total of eight killings were recorded in the towns of Loboc, Duero, Dimiao, Batuan, Inabanga, Guindulman and Carmen. (A. Doydora)