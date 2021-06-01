Man shot dead by riding-in-tandem assailants in Guindulman











A man who was allegedly in hiding and was caught in a drug feud was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Guindulman town on Monday night.

Guindulman Police Station chief Lt. Edcel Petecio said Christ Benedict Lungay was driving his motorcycle with his girlfriend on board the vehicle when the suspects caught up with them and shot the victim along a road in Barangay Guioang.

“Nangaon sila og barbecue diri sa merkado sa Guindulman, unya nahibong tong babaye na gidikit nalang sila sa motor paghapit na sila mo abot sa ilang balay unya gipusil,” said Petecion.

The couple crashed then one of the assailants who rode pillion alighted from their motorcycle and shot Lungay again at point-blank range using a .45 caliber pistol.

Lungay sustained gunshot wounds in the chest and head leading to his instantaneous death.

The suspects who were clad in black jackets and wearing bonnets to cover their faces immediately fled the scene.

According to Petecio, Lungay who was a resident of Dauis had recently relocated to Guindulman and has been staying there for less than a month.

Petecio said initial information gathered by police indicated that Lungay relocated in Guindulman due to a drug-related feud.

“Di man gud ni taga diri, taga Dauis man gud ni. Unya base sa amoang impormasyon na nakuha, involved ni siya’g drugs sa Dauis unya naka despalto ni mao ni dagan diri, nitago diri. Nangabang ra og bay,” he added.

Meanwhile, Major Gerald Luna , chief of the Dauis Police Station, confirmed that Lungay was being monitored for alleged involvement in the drug trade in 2018.

The Dauis police received multiple reports regarding Lungay’s alleged illegal activities but they were not able to apprehend him as he frequently relocated, Luna said.

“Wala ra namo ma operationi kay idlas ba, pero nibalhin nana siya,” he added. (A. Doydora)