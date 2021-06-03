P1 million shabu seized, HVI nabbed in Tagbilaran raid











The Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) seized methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” worth over P1 million during a raid at the residence of a man deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive early on Thursday.

Lieutenant Agosto Sumaylo of the TCPS said they arrested Palawan Macaorog at his home in the Muslim Village along CPG North Avenue in the city after they served a search warrant and found packs of shabu which weighed 150 grams.

According to Sumaylo, they placed Macaorog under surveillance after receiving tips from his neighbors regarding his illegal drug trade.

The police was also supposed to arrest Macaorog’s son Balong but was not around during the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wa namo maabti ang iyang anak na maoy nagdala g’yud ani. Nakasibat,” said Sumaylo.

The police officer noted that the seized drugs were sourced from Mindanao through Macaraog’s nephew.

The suspect’s nephew who was not named by police was previously a resident of Tagbilaran City before relocating to Marawi City where he has been supplying drugs to Macaraog.

Authorities believed that the contraband was being shipped from Mindanao to Bohol through legitimate courier service by hiding these with nondescript items.

“Sa mga courier ni, ipang sagol sa mga face shield ngana,” he said.

Macaraog was previously arrested for drug possession but was later released after posting bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was detained at the TCPS lock-up facility pending the filing of additional charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the seized drugs which were estimated to be worth P1,020,000 were submitted for physical inventory before these will be turned over the police’s crime laboratory for analysis. (WM)