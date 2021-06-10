adplus-dvertising
Drug offender rearrested in Tagbilaran police op

5 hours ago
A drug offender who was recently released from prison through a plea bargaining agreement was again arrested by police for drug charges in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said operatives of the Bohol police Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) apprehended Roel Saldo, 30, through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao on Wednesday night.

Police collared Saldo after he was allegedly caught red-handed as he sold shabu to a poseur-buyer.

The arresting intelligence officers seized from the suspect six grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P40,800.

Saldo was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him.

The PIB was set to file criminal complaints against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

