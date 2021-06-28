Arrested barangay councilor’s family says guns, grenade planted during Trinidad raid











The family of a barangay councilor who was arrested over gun charges in Trinidad town last week has denied allegations that the village official is a gun runner for a crime ring and a supporter of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Maricel Tabada, the niece of Barangay Poblacion, Trinidad Councilor Carmilo Tabada, condemned the police operation saying that the firearms and grenade allegedly found in Carmilo’s possession during a raid at his residence on Friday last week were planted.

According to Maricel, the police operatives went inside their home even while barangay officials who were supposed to witness the operation have not arrived.

“Dili man unta paablihan sa iyang [Carmilo] asawa mao ng ilang gibunkag ang pultuhan bisan pa og wala pa mo abot ang mga kagawad ug kapitan na mo witness unta,” said Marciel in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program on Monday.

“Ang bata, kanang iyang anak na babayi ni singgit na ‘mama na silay something na gibuntang.’ Naghupot ba gud intawn mi anang mga butanga, kahibaw man akong uyoan na illegal. Usa pa, naa siya sa serbisyo sa gobyerno” she added.

Carmilo, who has been accused of being a leader of the Tabada Crime Group and a supporter of the NPA’s Bohol Party Committee, was apprehended by the Criminal and Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) during a raid at his residence in Barangay Poblacion on June 25.

The operatives allegedly found at his residence a .45 caliber pistol; a KG9, which is 9mm machine pistol, with live ammunition; a hand grenade; and subversive documents.

Maricel also alleged that the police operatives went into her house and that of her cousin although the search warrant was only for Carmilo’s residence.

Their houses are located next to each other in the same village.

“Ang ilang search warrant usa ra ka balay kana ra untang ka Carmilo Tada pero nagnong gi-apil og search ug force entry ang ubang balay silingan niya, ang amoang balay ug balay sa akong iga-agaw,” said Maricel.

The family also denied the existence of the Tabada Crime Group saying that there have been no noted crime in Bohol that was perpetrated by a Tabada.

“Mao na among pangutana na ngano na-link among pamilya anang ngana na klase na grupo, kami mga ordinaryo ra ming taw isip mga lumulupyo sa Trinidad, wala gani mi gidungog na naa miy gipasakitan, bisag sa blotter or sa barangay wala miy record,” said Maricel.

“Ang bay anang akong uyoan amakan ra intaw’n unya og mamaligya ka og armas, sa idea lang nato, fully concrete g’yud unta ang balay ana,” she added.

However, Maricel said that she was clueless as to why her uncle would be subjected to a raid.

Carmilo is a member FARDEC (Farmers Development Center), a farmers’ group, but has reportedly not been active in its activities since being elected as a barangay official.

“Ni-retire na g’yud siya ana,” said Maricel.

The Tabada family has sought the assistance of the Commission on Human Rights.

They are also planning to file charges against the operatives who allegedly searched their homes illegally.