PAGASA to build coastal weather monitoring station in Tagbilaran











An unmanned coastal weather monitoring station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) will soon be established in Tagbilaran City to observe sea conditions near the city particularly amid weather disturbances.

According to Tagbilaran Councilor Dodong Gonzaga, the City Council during its regular session on Friday passed a resolution which he sponsored endorsing the establishment of the facility at the coast of Barangay Mangga.

“Ni request sila na mag put up og mga modern equipment diha sa Manga kanang coastal weather monitoring station, so gi approve sa Konseha, magsugod nana sila after the signing of the MOA,” said Gonzaga.

However, there was no definite date yet as to when the Tagbilaran City local government unit and PAGASA will sign a memorandum of agreement for the facility’s construction.

According to Ariel Abalos of PAGASA Bohol, the agency will still have to meet with the project’s contractor to finalize construction plans.

Abalos said the facility will be used to monitor actual sea conditions including wave height.

“Kung naay bagyo tapos Signal No.1 na ang lugar pero dili makita sa dagat, mura’g validation ni siya kay example diri sa Tagbilaran mo ingon sila na ngano man Signal No. 1 pero kalmado pa ang dagat diri sa duol but kung tan-awon nato ang mga data lahi ang makita,” he added.

The facility will be replete with modern equipment including cameras and a high-frequency radar.

Data from the monitoring station will be fed to PAGASA and will be made available to the public.

Abalos said PAGASA has so far approved the establishment of coastal monitoring stations in Tagbilaran City, Valencia and Panglao.

The agency also plans to build the same facility in Tubigon and Ubay. (A. Doydora)