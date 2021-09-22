Tricycle driver arrested for punching female traffic enforcer in Tagbilaran











A tricycle driver was arrested for allegedly punching a female enforcer of the Tagbilaran City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) who had directed him to move his vehicle which was partially parked on a sidewalk.

According to the Tagbilaran City police, suspect Samuel Optima, a Dauis tricycle driver, was charged on Tuesday with disobedience to a person in authority and for inflicting physical injury.

In a report, police said Optima punched traffic enforcer Mary Luz Cozo on Saturday morning at the corner of H. Grupo and Gallares Streets, hitting her chest.

Prior to the incident, Cozo directed Optima, who was waiting for his wife, to move his tricycle which was obstructing foot traffic at a sidewalk outside Alta Cita Mall but the driver allegedly ignored her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then called a clamping team which led to a heated argument between the CTMO personnel and Optima.

“Nganong papahawaon man ko ninyo nga naa man ko diri nag park, kamoy hawa kay saba mo, alingugngog,” Optima allegedly said to the CTMO team further fueling the altercation which led him to punch Cozo.

According to CTMO chief Tony Samante, his team showed “maximum tolerance” during the incident.

He said that after the punching incident, the traffic enforcers alerted the police which in turn arrested Optima.

The official who noted that Cozo had sustained a bruise in her chest area condemned the incident, stressing that women should be treated with respect.

“Di mana angay sumbagon ng bayi. Og sakto pa ka’g panghuna-huna sumbagon nimo ng baji, naunsa mana,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Optima on Tuesday posted bail which was set at P3,000 for his temporary liberty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samante said Optima’s tricycle remained under their custody and was not yet claimed by the suspect. (A. Doydora)