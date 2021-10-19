71-year-old man hacked to death by nephew in Catigbian











A 71-year-old man was hacked to death by his nephew using a bolo in Catigbian town on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Jude Dumagdag of the Catigbian Police Station, victim Espirito Tancawan, a resident of Barangay Ambuan in the tow died on the spot after sustaining at least five hack wounds in various parts of his body.

Dumagdag said Tangcawan and the suspect Alvin Tancawan, 32, were in a drinking session with several others outside a variety store when they figured in a heated argument.

“Naglalis ni sila samtang nag-inom unya sa kahabog, gi tigbas ning biktima sa suspect,” said Dumagdag.

Alvin allegedly fled the crime scene but was arrested by police during a hot pursuit operation an hour after the incident near his home in the same village.

Dumagdag claimed that he did not recall the incident due to his drunkenness.

“Hubog kuno siya kaayo, wa na siya kahinumdum,” he said.

Alvin who remained under police custody was charged with murder before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday. (A. Doydora)