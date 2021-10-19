adplus-dvertising
71-year-old man hacked to death by nephew in Catigbian

71-year-old man hacked to death by nephew in Catigbian

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

71-year-old man hacked to death by nephew in Catigbian

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 71-year-old man was hacked to death by his nephew using a bolo in Catigbian town on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Jude Dumagdag of the Catigbian Police Station, victim Espirito Tancawan, a resident of Barangay Ambuan in the tow died on the spot after sustaining at least five hack wounds in various parts of his body.

Dumagdag said Tangcawan and the suspect Alvin Tancawan, 32, were in a drinking session with several others outside a variety store when they figured in a heated argument.

“Naglalis ni sila samtang nag-inom unya sa kahabog, gi tigbas ning biktima sa suspect,” said Dumagdag.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Alvin allegedly fled the crime scene but was arrested by police during a hot pursuit operation an hour after the incident near his home in the same village.

Dumagdag claimed that he did not recall the incident due to his drunkenness.

“Hubog kuno siya kaayo, wa na siya kahinumdum,” he said.

Alvin who remained under police custody was charged with murder before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Farmer survives ambush in Catigbian

A 49-year-old farmer landed in the hospital after he was shot by a still unidentified gunman near his house in…

REPA reseller falls in NBI entrapment in Tagbilaran

An alleged reseller of the REPA investment fraud was arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents in an entrapment…

75-year-old woman loses savings to robber in San Miguel

The entire savings of a 75-year-old woman estimated at P50,000 were stolen by an armed robber at the victim’s variety…

P25 million worth of shabu seized in Bohol burned in Cebu

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed P25 million worth of shabu seized in Bohol, along with other illegal drugs…

Law student sleeping on Tagbilaran street ends up arrested for gun possession

A 36-year-old law student who was initially accosted by police for sleeping on a sidewalk in Tagbilaran City ended up…

Blind massage therapist tagged as Tagbilaran’s 3rd most wanted nabbed for rape

A blind male massage therapist who was listed as Tagbilaran City’s third most wanted person was arrested by the Philippine…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply