Man stabbed by cousin in wedding in Pitogo











A man was stabbed dead by his bolo-wielding cousin during a wedding celebration in Barangay San Vicente, President Carlos P. Garcia (PCPG) town, police said.

The fatality identified as Randy Mundin of Barangay San Jose, PCPG died on the spot after he was stabbed twice by his first-degree cousin Renato Mundin, 43, on Monday night following drunken altercation between the two, said Staff Sgt. Juanito Libres of the PCPG Police Station.

Renato was arrested at his home several minutes after the incident.

He was charged with murder before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday.

According to Libres, the two men who were both intoxicated figured in a heated argument during the post-wedding celebration which ended when Randy punched Renato in the face, causing the latter to momentarily lose consciousness.

“Nag-inom unya nagbikil kay puros hubog. Kining biktiima gisumbang niya ning suspect unya kining suspect kay bag-o naooperahan sa kidney di kaayo makalihok pag human masumbagan,” said Libres.

“Wa siya [Renato] pag sumbagay kay pag-igo nakuyapan man unya wa na siya kabalos kay gibuwag na man,” he added.

Renato went home but immediately returned with a bolo and stabbed Randy from behind.

“Ika duha niya gi dunggab. Pag ikaduhang dunggab nilapos na sa tiyan,” Libres said.

Renato was remained detained at the PCPG Police Station lock-up jail pending the issuance of his commitment order.

According to Libres, both men had a longstanding rift which was reignited during their heated argument.

Randy was also known to get into fights when under the influence of alcohol, the police officer added. (A. Doydora)