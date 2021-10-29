Woman in Tagbilaran riding-in-tandem shooting dies











Lorna Siete Casidsid who was shot along with her live-in partner by riding-in-tandem assailants in Tagbilaran City passed away on Tuesday, a day after the gun attack.

This was confirmed by the Tagbilaran City Police Station on Wednesday after Casidsid’s son and his guardian personally reported her death to authorities.

Casidsid, her live-in partner Ryan Inso and the latter’s 15-year-old daughter were shot at along Zamora Street in Tagbilaran City right after they alighted a bus from Dimiao on Monday night.

Inso died on the spot while Casidsid was critically injured.

Inso’s daughter was chased by one of the assailants but was able to flee unscathed.

Meanwhile, the alleged gunman Gregorio “Gorio” Lorenzana was arrested by the police at dawn on Tuesday, several hours after the shooting incident.

According to Staff Sgt. Arnel Alaral of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, they collared Lorenzana during a hot pursuit operation.

Lorenzana was fingered as the shooter by Inso’s daughter.

“Fully identified sa anak kay wa kuno mag mask nakaila pud siya kay mag sige og anhaan sa ilang balay,” said Alaral.

He added that two motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem attacked the family but it was Lorenzana who was pinpointed by Inso’s daughter as the triggerman.

“Duha ka suspect nag sakay og motor gi duol ang biktima [Inso] at close range gi pusil several times, gi dul-it. Kaning victim B [Casidsid] and C [daughter] nidagan tungod sa kakuyaw gigigukod sa suspect, unya kaning B naigo unya nahagba sa yuta,” said Alaral.

Investigators found three empty shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol near Inso and one empty shell also of the same caliber was recovered at the area where Casidsid was shot.

According to Alaral, they are looking into illegal drugs and love triangle as possible motives in the fatal gun attack.

He said that Casidsid used to be Lorenzana’s live-in partner.

Alaral also noted that both victims and Lorenzana were previously arrested for drug charges.

Meanwhile, police continued their hot pursuit operation against the other suspect identified as Marlon Galo who remained at large. (A. Doydora)