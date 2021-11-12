‘Top’ REPA admin nabbed in Tagbilaran over bouncing checks











An alleged administrator who was among those on top of the hierarchy of the infamous REPA investment scam, which is believed to have victimized over a thousand Boholanos, was arrested by police for allegedly writing bad checks in Tagbilaran City on Thursday.

According to Executive Master Sgt. Harold Bihag of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, operatives of the CIDG, Tagbilaran City Police Station and Highway Patrol Group collared Ma. Claudia Talatayod near her variety store along M. Torralba Street in Barangay Poblacion II.

However, Bihag explained that Talatayod’s arrest stemmed from a violation against the Anti-Bouncing Check Law, not due to her involvement in the REPA scam.

“Ang warrant for [REPA] posibli next week manglusot na to, kay usa ni siya sa alleged admin,” said Bihag.

Based on the Tagbilaran City Police Station’s records, Talatayod, a resident of Catagbacan, Loon, was booked at the Tagbilaran City Police Station at 1:15 p.m.

She was released in less than hour after posting bail of P114,000 for her temporary liberty.

For his part, Agent Levi Royeras of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said that Talatayod was among those on top of the REPA hierarchy.

“Siya ang admin, wa man siya mother admin ngana, siya gyud, iya na ng kabubut-on direkta na niya based sa among investigation,” said Royeras.

He confirmed that a criminal complaint against Talatayod for her involvement in the REPA scam has been filed against her before the prosecutor’s office which is expected to issue a resolution in the next days.

Talatayod also has two other pending cases for estafa that are not related to the REPA scam.

Royeras said that Talatayod also had her own modus which she carried out using bouncing checks.

“Daghan siya’g modus based sa among investigation. Ang iyang modus kung naay mamaylo sa iya og kwarta, e-require niya og check as collateral unya kadtong check na gihatag sa mga borrowers niya mao puy iyang e-issue sa iyang mga creditors unya mo bounce man na siya kay wa may pondo,” Royeras added.

More cases in relation to the REPA scam are set to be filed against Talatayod in the next weeks. (A. Doydora)