28-year-old ‘dealer’ yields P374k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

2 hours ago
Police on Saturday seized shabu worth P374,000 from a 28-year-old alleged drug dealer during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said they confiscated the illegal drugs from Genesis Sepe in a buy-bust operation at Upper Sto. Niño in Barangay Dao.

Sepe allegedly sold shabu worth P20,000 to an undercover agent leading to his immediate arrest by the Tagbilaran police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).

The operatives then allegedly found in Sepe’s possession two packs of shabu.

The seized drugs weighed 55 grams and were estimated to be worth P374,000 or P6,800 per gram.

Sepe was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

