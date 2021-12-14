PPA advises cargo vessels to suspend trips to Bohol

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

PPA advises cargo vessels to suspend trips to Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has advised cargo vessels and barges to suspend their trips to Bohol as Severe Tropical Storm “Rai” (international name) barrels toward the province.

According to Bohol PPA manager James Gantalao, vessels arriving in the forthcoming days could end up stranded in the province causing congestion in the anchorage areas of seaports.

“Kung mo magpugos sila unya ari tanan mag ankorahe sa atoa unya simbako og ang rota man gud sa [bagyo] naa nato so mas maayo og mo safety sila daan, or shelter daan og asa sila dapit karon,” Gantalao said.

The PPA issued the advice particularly to vessels travelling from areas far from Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, Gantalao noted that no mandatory suspensions have been ordered by the Philippine Coast Guard as no storm signal has been hoisted yet by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

All sea trips are automatically suspended under Storm Signal No. 1.

“Kadtong mga lagyo na it will take pila pa ka oras padung sa atoa, pero kanang mga duol lang wala pa may suspension sa atoa mao ng gi allow pa ang gikan Cebu,” said Gantalao.

Meanwhile, passenger vessels have not announced suspension of trips.

According to Ocean Jet Tagbilaran supervisor Proceline Reroma, they have yet to receive an advisory from their head office as to whether or not they will still have trips between Cebu City and Tagbilaran City on Wednesday.

Based on the latest bulletin issued by PAGASA at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, “Rai” was located 1,165 km east of Mindanao.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on the state weather bureau’s forecast track, Rai will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday afternoon or evening and will be named “Odette.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The cyclone was also projected to directly hit Bohol between Thursday and Friday. (AD)  

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

It was moving northwestward at 30 km/h,

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PAGASA to build coastal weather monitoring station in Tagbilaran

An unmanned coastal weather monitoring station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) will soon be established…

‘Bising’ intensifies into typhoon, enters PAR

Weather disturbance “Bising” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and intensified into a typhoon on Friday morning, the Philippine…

Evacuation starts in Candijay, Calape due to heavy rains, winds

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Various evacuation centers are prepared on the event storm…

Ubi Festival site temporarily closed as storm nears Bohol

The product exhibition site of the Ubi Festival 2021 at the tarmac of the old Tagbilaran City Airport has been…

Bohol area in cyclone’s path

Tropical Depression Auring which is projected to intensify into a tropical storm is headed for the Central Visayas region and…

Orange rainfall warning up in Bohol

Intense rains are expected in Bohol as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday afternoon raised…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply