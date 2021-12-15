Capitol mulls suspension of work as Typhoon Odette’s Bohol landfall looms

Capitol mulls suspension of work as Typhoon Odette’s Bohol landfall looms

The Provincial Government of Bohol is considering the suspension of work in both government and private offices on Thursday and Friday as state weather authorities have projected that Typhoon Odette will directly hit the province.

Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto, during a pre-disaster risk assessment meeting on Tuesday morning, said the Capitol will decide on Wednesday as to whether or not work will be suspended.

“We will wait nalang, so basig ugma we will be more certain but we will leave the possibility of work suspension for whole day Thursday and Friday open,” said Pioquinto.

In a separate interview on Wednesday afternoon, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Anthony Damalerio said they were still awaiting the suspension order which is to be issued by Governor Art Yap.

“Ang next [PAG-ASA] advisory karong hapon unya tan-awon nato, then we will issue the necessary work suspension order so gahuwat pud ta sa go-signal coming from the Office of the Governor,” he said.

Damalerio added that “Odette” was projected to make its second landfall in Bohol after CARAGA Region as reported by PAGASA during their coordination meeting.

Based on PAGASA’s latest forecast track, “Odette” will be cutting across Bohol between late Thursday and Early Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bohol remained under Storm Signal No. 1 but the state weather bureau had noted that this could be elevated to Signal No. 2 within the day. (rt)

PAGASA also indicated that areas located near the typhoon’s eye would be placed under Storm Signal No. 3 if the storm does not weaken.

