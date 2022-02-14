Provincial-level HVI yields P340,000 shabu in Cortes bust

A man deemed a high-value individual in the Bohol Provincial Police Office’s (BPPO) anti-drug campaign was arrested in Cortes town.

In a report, police said they seized P340,000 worth of suspected shabu from the suspect who was identified as Jonas Pandan, 41, a resident of Barangay Manga in Tagbilaran City.

Pandan was allegedly spotted selling shabu in Barangay Malayo Sur, Cortes prompting operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch to conduct the operation.

According toi Authorities, Pandan sold shabu woprth P20,000 to an undercover agent leading to his arrest.

Operatives immediately collared Pandan following the transaction leading to the seizure of Pandan’s drug stash.

The confiscated shabu weighed 50 grams and were estimated to be worth P340,000.

Pandan was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

