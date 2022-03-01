Easterlies caused rains in Bohol — Pagasa

Easterlies (winds that blow from the east) have been causing rains across Bohol from Sunday until early Monday, the state weather bureau official said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Bohol officer-in-charge Leonard Samar said the easterlies created thick clouds over the province making it favorable to the development of thunderstorms.

“Windflow ni siya na gikan sa Pacific Ocean unya kanang hangina, na gitawag og Easterlies, init ni siya, gadala og moisture mao ng pag-abot diri sa kayutaan, milahos ang cloudiness diri sa Central Visayas,” said Samar.

The rains prompted the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to send out an SMS warning to residents of the province in which an Orange Rainfall Warning was hoisted from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, PAGASA downgraded the rainfall alert level to Yellow.

Samar also explained that the easterlies were not expected to bring strong winds to the province.

He added that a low pressure area spotted right outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (LPA) is not affected the province.

“Way LPA inside PAR, naay LPA pero kana rang giingon na trap or extension lang na maoy nakaapekto didto sa Mindanao,” said Samar. (AD)