Woman arrested for ‘pimping’ 14-year-old girl in Tubigon

A known “pimp” in Tubigon town has been arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

The PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) Visayas Field Unit collared Jean Lapid, 21, also known as Joana Fronteras, at her home in Barangay Poblacion in Tubigon on Friday last week by virtue of an arrest warrant, said Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner, the arresting team’s leader.

Lapid is facing two counts of child abuse and qualified trafficking based on the warrant issued on March 17, 2022 by Judge Leo Moises, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City.

According to Jamoner, Lapid pimped the victim, her neighbor, to a male client in November last year.

“Gi bugaw niya ang minor unya ang inahan sa biktima hing reklamo sa DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development),” said Jamoner.

He added that parents found out of the incident after the victim told them about it.

The police have also gathered information that Lapid has long been engaging in human trafficking in the town.

“Giila na gyud ning bayiha na maoy kontakon kanang naay mangita og baji unya na-timing iyang gi bugaw minor mao gi reklamo sa ginikanan,” Jamoner said.

Lapid allegedly tried to set an out-of-court settlement with the victim’s family but this was turned down.

The suspect has been placed under police custody pending the issuance of a commitment order against her.

The court set the bail for her child abuse cases at P180,000. Meanwhile, qualified trafficking is a non-bailable offense. (A. Doydora)