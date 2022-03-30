Bohol’s 6th most wanted nabbed for sex abuse in Loboc

A man tagged as the sixth most wanted person in Bohol was arrested by police in Loboc town for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner of the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Anti-kidnapping Group (AKG), they apprehended Juanito Makinano at the residence of his live-in partner in Barangay Himilian in Loboc at past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Makinano who was collared by virtue of an arrest warrant allegedly molested the daughter of his live-in partner’s sister multiple times in 2021.

Jamoner said Makinano is facing four counts of sexual abuse.

“Gikasuhan ni siya sa igsuon sa iyang ka live-in sa Loboc kay ka ang anak sa complainant maoy iyahang gi molestiya, gi hikap-hikap,” said Jamoner.

Makinano has been placed under police custody.

The court set a the bail for his temporary liberty at P800,000 or P200,000 for each of the four counts of sex abuse.

According to Jamoner, Makinano has also been accused of swindling against multiple victims but so far no charges have been filed against him the allegations.

“Nag-coordinate pa mi sa Loboc kay ila pud ng gi-post sa ilang Facebook account na kinsa tong nabiktima sa iyang pangilad pwede mo duol sa stasyon para maka-file og kaso,” said Jamoner.

Makinano allegedly offered bogus deals to his clients in selling various items.

“Mamaligya na siya’g og baboy, sakyanan, mananambal daw siya, daghan siya’g paila. Baligya siya’g sakyanan kuhaon na niyang down unya di na ma-contact,” he added. (AD)