Bohol’s 6th most wanted nabbed for sex abuse in Loboc

Topic |  
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Bohol’s 6th most wanted nabbed for sex abuse in Loboc

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man tagged as the sixth most wanted person in Bohol was arrested by police in Loboc town for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner of the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Anti-kidnapping Group (AKG), they apprehended Juanito Makinano at the residence of his live-in partner in Barangay Himilian in Loboc at past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Makinano who was collared by virtue of an arrest warrant allegedly molested the daughter of his live-in partner’s sister multiple times in 2021.

Jamoner said Makinano is facing four counts of sexual abuse.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Gikasuhan ni siya sa igsuon sa iyang ka live-in sa Loboc kay ka ang anak sa complainant maoy iyahang gi molestiya, gi hikap-hikap,” said Jamoner.

Makinano has been placed under police custody.

The court set a the bail for his temporary liberty at P800,000 or P200,000 for each of the four counts of sex abuse.

According to Jamoner, Makinano has also been accused of swindling against multiple victims but so far no charges have been filed against him the allegations.

“Nag-coordinate pa mi sa Loboc kay ila pud ng gi-post sa ilang Facebook account na kinsa tong nabiktima sa iyang pangilad pwede mo duol sa stasyon para maka-file og kaso,” said Jamoner.

Makinano allegedly offered bogus deals to his clients in selling various items.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Mamaligya na siya’g og baboy, sakyanan, mananambal daw siya, daghan siya’g paila. Baligya siya’g sakyanan kuhaon na niyang down unya di na ma-contact,” he added. (AD)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 REPA ‘scammers’ arrested in Baclayon

Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives have arrested two women who were allegedly involved in the infamous REPA investment scam, a…

Woman arrested for ‘pimping’ 14-year-old girl in Tubigon

A known “pimp” in Tubigon town has been arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old…

‘Yawa’s’ cousin yields P14 million shabu

Police on Wednesday night seized shabu worth P14.1 million from an alleged “pastor” who has been identified as the cousin…

Boy survives slay try by jealous friend in Buenavista

A 17-year-old boy survived an attempted gun attack by his friend in a jealous fit in Buenavista town on Tuesday…

18-year-old man beaten to death in Dauis

An 18-year-old man was beaten to death by a still unidentified suspect in Dauis town, police said. Staff Sgt. Joel…

P170,000 shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Tuesday seized shabu worth P170,000 from an alleged drug personality in Tagbilaran City. In a report, police said…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply