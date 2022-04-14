19-year-old Ubay man stabbed dead by live-in partner in Ubay

A 19-year-old man in Ubay was allegedly stabbed dead by his 41-year-old live-in partner during a heated confrontation that stemmed from her finding out that he was chatting with another woman.

Corporal Randy Tuyor of the Ubay Police Station said the couple was in a drinking session with one other person at their boarding house in Barangay Bood, Ubay on Monday night when suspect Marivel Sente saw that the victim, Andy Beron, was talking with another woman through Messenger.

“Tulo ni sia gainom unya pagkahurot nila og usa ka lapad ug tunga sa longneck nagsugod na ang ilang away-away kay nagselos pud ag babaye kay ag laki busy na sa cellphone. Unya ma open sa bayi ang Messenger sa laki kay naa siya access sa account mao to,” said Tuyor.

A heated argument ensued leading to a scuffle between the two with Beron allegedly punching Sente.

Sente, who sustained a bruise on her face, then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Beron in his neck and back.

“Gadinumugay, dihay commotion mao to nadunggaban sa baji. Kadtong gigamit na kutsilyo diha na to daan kay nagpanit to sila og mangga,” Tuyor said.

The couple’s companion, who was only identified by authorities as “James Clyde”, told investigators that he was unable to break the fight as the incident happened quickly, adding that he did not expect the fight to lead into the fatal stabbing.

According to Tuyor, the suspect and James called authorities and sought emergency medical assistance.

The victim was still rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay where he was treated for his injuries.

However, he later died of hypovolemic shock, or bleeding.

Meanwhile, Sente who went with Beron to the hospital was arrested by police.

She was placed under police custody filing the filing of a homicide charge against her. (A. Doydora)