Boholana to play for PH team in AFF U18 championship in Indonesia

22 hours ago
22 hours ago

A Boholana has earned a spot in the Philippine team’s final roster for the Asean Football Federation’s (AFF) U18 Women’s Championship which will be held in Indonesia from July to August.  

Maio Lubiano who is from Tagbilaran City is bound for Cavite for the team’s training camp at the Philippine Football Federation’s (PFF) National Training Center from June 12 to July 18, 2022.

The AFF which will be joined by ASEAN nations and guest countries will be held from July 22 to August 4, 2022.

Niño Simpao, Bohol Football Association (BOHFA) tournament organizer, said Lubiano will be the first Boholano to play in the international football tilt’s U18 category.

He said Lubiano was already part of the Philippine’s U15 team before trying out for the U18 team.

Maio’s mother, Flor, said tryouts were held in Manila where the 17-year-old is also playing for a women’s football club.

Maio is part of the Nomad FC which is playing in the ongoing Philam Life 7’s Football League.

“Every week ni siya mag ulian kay gi pickup mani siya og dako na football club sa Manila,” said Flor.

Maio who was born into a family of football players has been playing the sport since she was six years old.

Her father, brother and Flor all played football.

Maio has represented Tagbilaran City in the Bohol Olympics and the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

“Bata pa ni siya makig duwa na ni siya hantod high school na siya nakaduwa sa intramurals then sa CVIRAA. Bisag mo sagol siya sa boys makita gyud iyang lihok na mas lupigon pa ang laki. Sa mga tournament siya’y MVP kanunay,” said Flor.

Flor said Maio has been offered scholarships by the Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu and the University of San Carlos.

However, Maio remains enrolled at the University of Bohol as Flor has opted to keep her daughter close to home for now. (A. Doydora)

