Boholana sprinter eyes another ‘Palaro’ gold

The Boholana sprinter who bagged the second gold medal for Central Visayas in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City eyes a second golden finish in another athletics event.

Ma. Emely Rañoa Balunan of Garcia Hernandez will be competing again on Friday in the 800-meter run of the national meet, said her coach Jonas Arcierda.

“Siya maoy unang nakakuha og gold medal sa athletics team sa Region VII but ika duha na siya nakakuha og gold sa whole Region VII,’ said Acierda.

The 15-year-old Balunan, a student of the St. John the Baptist Academy in Garcia Hernandez, clinched the top spot in the Secondary Girls 400-meter dash on Wednesday.

Arcierda noted that Balunan was the youngest and the “smallest” to compete in the event.

Meanwhile, another Boholano Justin Rosario from Jagna will compete in the 1,500-meter run on Thursday. (RT)