11-year-old Boholana wins gold at regional Taekwondo tilt

Topic |  
August 30, 2023
August 30, 2023

11-year-old Boholana wins gold at regional Taekwondo tilt

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

An 11-year-old Boholana neophyte in Taekwondo made another leap at the Central Visayas Regional Taekwondo Championships conducted by the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) at the SM Seaside atrium in Cebu City on Saturday last week.

Deandra Leigh “Andi” Dumaluan-Dejaresco of Tagbilaran City won the gold medal in the grade school (Female Individual) Red Belt after she bested six other finalists coming from different provinces in the region.

She together with another Boholano, Emil Geesnell Gaston Yap of this city, won the SIlver (Pair) division

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The young Dejaresco’s victory came barely a month after she ranked 5th among 34 athletes from 17 regions in the elementary girls division during the Palarong Pambansa recently held in Marikina City. Her team during the national Palaro almost grabbed the bronze medal after they landed 4th (out of 17) in the Taekwondo Poomsae.

She won the gold medal during the regional CVIRAA Meet in Carcar City which made her represent Central Visayas at the Palarong Pambansa.

The gold medalist is the daughter of Deane Jeffrey & June Wayne Dejaresco.

Her pair in yesterday’s event which landed Silver medalist is the son of John Geesnell “JG” and Emily Yap.

The regional championship was conducted with athletes from the various private-run gyms in Central Visayas.

The coach for both Dejaresco and Yap  is Maria Celine Ericka C. Grandeza of KATMA IMAV Training Center based in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholana sprinter eyes another ‘Palaro’ gold

The Boholana sprinter who bagged the second gold medal for Central Visayas in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City…

Gov’s Cup: Quarterfinals showdown set

The stage is set for the quarterfinals of the inaugural Governor’s Cup D-League which is slated to start on August…

Gov’s Cup: Tagbilaran clutch in comeback win vs Tubigon

TUBIGON, BOHOL — Tagbilaran City needed a whirlwind comeback and to dig deep in the clutch to eke out 96-92…

Bohol’s Vanessa Sarno leads PH weightlifting team in Asian tilt

MANILA – Southeast Asian Games champion Vanessa Sarno of Bohol province will lead the Philippine campaign at the 2023 Asian Youth…

After silver-medal finish in Asian weightlifting tilt, Sarno shifts focus to SEA Games

After bagging three silver medals in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in South Korea, Boholana weightlifter Vanessa Sarno is set to…

Bohol ranks 3rd in CVIRAA Meet medal tally

The Province of Bohol ranked third in the medal tally of the ongoing Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply