53 Boholanos to represent CV in Palarong Pambansa

Topic |  
A total of 53 Boholano athletes will compete in the Palarong Pambansa representing Central Visayas.

The annual national meet will be held in Cebu City from July 9 to July 16, 2024 with 17 regions competing.

According to John Torregosa, Department of Education (DepEd) Bohol Sports Coordinator, the Boholanos will be competing in taekwando, gymnastics, boxing, wrestling, swimming, athletics, wushu, swimming and table tennis.

Torregosa said 39 of the athletes are from the Bohol Division while 14 are from the Tagbilaran City Division. They will form part of the 600-strong delegation of Central Visayas.

The athletes from the Bohol Division and City Division will depart for Cebu City on July 5 and July 6, respectively.

They will be billeted at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School in Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City.

Torregosa hoped for the Boholano athletes to contribute in earning medals for the region.

“Firstly, we are hoping for their good health and safety. Importante gyud na na ang mga bata na mapalayo sa mga injuries and secondly we hope can have gold medalists,” he said. (R. Tutas)

