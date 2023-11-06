Bohol’s Regie Suganob wins WBO Global title

November 6, 2023
November 6, 2023

Bohol’s Regie Suganob wins WBO Global title

Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob knocked down Ronald Chacon and scored a unanimous decision victory (119-108,120-107,119-108) to win the vacant WBO Global Light Flyweight title.

Four months after losing a world title fight, the Dauis, Bohol-born Suganob got tested once again and prevails over Chacon in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XII last night at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium, this city.

The 26-year-old Suganob now holds a 14W-1L, 4KOs record. 

Chacon loses but earns respect from Filipino fans.

Chacon, the WBA #10 light flyweight contender, travelled from Venezuela to Philippines with his goal of winning the WBO Global title. He may have lost the fight but he showed toughness and huge fighting heart to withstand the fury of Suganob.

Filipino boxing fans admired Chacon for his efforts last night and they believe that he will bounce back from this defeat.

Suganob was determined to redeem himself after faltering in a world title fight against Sivenathi Nontshinga via unanimous decision in South Africa last July 2.

The loss denied Suganob of winning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight belt.

The two protagonists both tipped the scales at 107.8 pounds.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions Floriezyl Echavez Podot is also aware of the consequences if Suganob falters for the second straight fight.

Suganob is currently ranked No. 7 by the IBF and No. 14 by the World Boxing Council.

Chacon is rated No. 10 by the World Boxing Association. He has 30 wins, 22 by way of knockouts, now three losses, and one draw.

The 32-year-old Chacon had expressed readiness for only his second fight outside Venezuela.

“I am ready emotionally and physically. If I win or if I lose, I will leave it up to God. It is an honor to fight Suganob,” said Chacon through an interpreter.

Leon Panoncillo, President of WBO for Asia-Pacific, said winning a Global belt is crucial for a boxer’s world title aspirations.

“It is recognized around the world. Promoters are recognizing this global title. Winning a global title is the next step for a world title. It is not just the title you put in a showcase. It gives you opportunities to fight top-tier fighters,” Panoncillo said.

In the co-main feature, undefeated Cebuano prospect Christian Balunan (8-0, 4 KOs) took on 17-year-old Thai Adetip Maungcharoen (5-0, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific minimumweight strap in the co-main feature.

