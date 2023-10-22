Talibon, Tagbilaran City win 1st Governor’s Cup

October 22, 2023
Talibon, Tagbilaran City win 1st Governor’s Cup

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

By: MON ANTHONY L. VALMORIA

History had been made at the Calape Sports Center as Talibon and Tagbilaran City were crowned as the first-ever Governor’s Cup champions Saturday night, October 21, at Calape, Bohol.

Talibon bounced back from a tough blowout loss in their home floor to win, 84-74, in the final game of the season in a do-or-die Game 3 to be hailed as the first-ever Governor’s Cup champs in the Seniors/Open Division.

Leading 65-51 with 7 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Talibon’s momentum was snapped when a hard foul leading to tempers flaring between Tagbilaran City’s Joseph Francis Bueno and John Carlo Berong happened. 

Tagbilaran City then closed the gap to as close a six points, 69-75, following three 3-pointers by Mark Floyd Bugahod in the quarter.

However, that was as close Tagbilaran City have gone with Gelbert Torreon and Berong hitting clutch free throws for Talibon to cruise on to the title.

Berong was named player of the game after amassing 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. He got a lot of help from his teammates including Vincent Eronico (16 points, two assists, one steal and block) and Torreon, who was steady all game long at the point guard position.

Tagbilaran City captured the Juniors Division championship earlier in the day after drubbing Jagna, 106-76.

Star player Horrace Morata once again led the charge for the capital city as he scored 28 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished five assists, and got three steals. His teammates Nico Loquellano and James Abing provided ample support with 20 and 16 points respectively.

Governor Aris Aumentado was pleased with how the first season of the league has played out in a post-game interview. “Nahitabo ni [ang liga] nga malampuson tungod sa mga LGU’s  nga mihatag gyud og panahon og supporta. Dako nako nga kalipay ni og sa probinsya sa Bohol nga supportado ninyo atong gihimo nga kalihukan,” Aumentado said.

The Governor also assured there will be more coming seasons of the league in the near future. “Rest assured, sunod tuig amo gihapon ni ipadayon og atong hatagan ang mga LGU’s og support napod, aron ma enganyo sila na moapil. Aron pod ang mga kabataan mahatagan og opportunity sa sila maka develop sa ilang skills,” he said in a closing statement. 

