Gov’s Cup: Quarterfinals showdown set

The stage is set for the quarterfinals of the inaugural Governor’s Cup D-League which is slated to start on August 5.

After almost three months of non-stop, weekly basketball action, only four teams with the best records from each of the three districts have advanced to the playoffs.

The 12 teams in both the Open and Juniors categories will clash in a single round robin with the top four squads advancing to the semifinals in their respective divisions.

In the First District, Tagbilaran, Tubigon and Dauis have all secured spots for both their Juniors and Open category teams. Loon (Juniors) and Panglao (Open) round out the top four in the district.

Tagbilaran has outshone the rest of the league as it is the only contingent to top both divisions. Tagbilaran Juniors secured the top spot after ending the eliminations with a single loss, 12-1. On the other hand, Tagbilaran Open emerged as the only undefeated squad in the entire league’s open division with a spotless 13-0 slate.

However, none of the feats achieved in the elimination round will matter as all teams will be going into the playoffs with fresh records and no seed advantages.

For the Second and Third Districts, the following have secured spots in the quarterfinals:

SECOND DISTRICT (OPEN DIVISION)

Bien Unido

Talibom

Inabanga

Clarin

THIRD DISTRICT (OPEN DIVISION)

Mabini

Valencia

Garcia Hernandez

Sierra Bullones

SECOND DISTRICT (JUNIORS DIVISION)

Talibon

Bien Unido

Trinidad

Ubay

THIRD DISTRICT (JUNIORS DIVISION)

Jagna

Valencia

Candijay

Loay

In a statement, the Provincial Youth Development Office, one of the league’s organizers, congratulated all participants and encouraged teams which fell short in making it to the playoffs to bounce back in the next season.

“Congratulations to all teams who made it, and better luck next time to those who didn’t! The Governor’s Cup is a developmental league and those who did not make it this time will have a chance to improve and bounce back next season,” it said. (M. Valmoria)