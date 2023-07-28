Gov’s Cup: Quarterfinals showdown set

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Gov’s Cup: Quarterfinals showdown set

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The stage is set for the quarterfinals of the inaugural Governor’s Cup D-League which is slated to start on August 5.

After almost three months of non-stop, weekly basketball action, only four teams with the best records from each of the three districts have advanced to the playoffs.

The 12 teams in both the Open and Juniors categories will clash in a single round robin with the top four squads advancing to the semifinals in their respective divisions.

In the First District, Tagbilaran, Tubigon and Dauis have all secured spots for both their Juniors and Open category teams. Loon (Juniors) and Panglao (Open) round out the top four in the district.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Tagbilaran has outshone the rest of the league as it is the only contingent to top both divisions. Tagbilaran Juniors secured the top spot after ending the eliminations with a single loss, 12-1. On the other hand, Tagbilaran Open emerged as the only undefeated squad in the entire league’s open division with a spotless 13-0 slate.

However, none of the feats achieved in the elimination round will matter as all teams will be going into the playoffs with fresh records and no seed advantages.

For the Second and Third Districts, the following have secured spots in the quarterfinals:

SECOND DISTRICT (OPEN DIVISION)

  • Bien Unido
  • Talibom
  • Inabanga
  • Clarin

THIRD DISTRICT (OPEN DIVISION)

  • Mabini
  • Valencia
  • Garcia Hernandez
  • Sierra Bullones

SECOND DISTRICT (JUNIORS DIVISION)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
  • Talibon
  • Bien Unido
  • Trinidad
  • Ubay

THIRD DISTRICT (JUNIORS DIVISION)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
  • Jagna
  • Valencia
  • Candijay
  • Loay

In a statement, the Provincial Youth Development Office, one of the league’s organizers, congratulated all participants and encouraged teams which fell short in making it to the playoffs to bounce back in the next season.

“Congratulations to all teams who made it, and better luck next time to those who didn’t! The Governor’s Cup is a developmental league and those who did not make it this time will have a chance to improve and bounce back next season,” it said. (M. Valmoria)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gov’s Cup: Tagbilaran clutch in comeback win vs Tubigon

TUBIGON, BOHOL — Tagbilaran City needed a whirlwind comeback and to dig deep in the clutch to eke out 96-92…

Bohol’s Vanessa Sarno leads PH weightlifting team in Asian tilt

MANILA – Southeast Asian Games champion Vanessa Sarno of Bohol province will lead the Philippine campaign at the 2023 Asian Youth…

After silver-medal finish in Asian weightlifting tilt, Sarno shifts focus to SEA Games

After bagging three silver medals in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in South Korea, Boholana weightlifter Vanessa Sarno is set to…

Bohol ranks 3rd in CVIRAA Meet medal tally

The Province of Bohol ranked third in the medal tally of the ongoing Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet…

Sports to boost arrivals in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol is expected to have more arrivals,…

Boholana to play for PH team in AFF U18 championship in Indonesia

A Boholana has earned a spot in the Philippine team’s final roster for the Asean Football Federation’s (AFF) U18 Women’s…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply