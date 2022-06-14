Chief barangay tanod shot dead in Loon

A chief barangay tanod (village watchman) was shot dead by two still unidentified gunmen while he was urinating roadside in Loon late on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Jade Solon of the Loon Police Station said the two assailants casually approached victim Allan Lozada, 41, and repeatedly shot him in front of several witnesses at past 11 p.m.

“Daghan silang taw didto sa sud sa balay unya ang biktima ni gawas ug ni tabok pandong sa pikas kalsada para mangihi mao didto time-a gi duol siya sa mga gunman unya pag human pusil nihawa na sila unya galakaw ra gyud,” said Solon.

Lozada was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Solon, Lozada together with his family were preparing food for his uncle’s death anniversary while the gunmen were waiting outside a variety store across his house.

“More or less mga 40 minutes na tong mga gunman ga standby sa area. Gi agda pa lagi kuno nila og kaon pero war a kuno maningog mao gipasagdaan ra pud nila kay wa man sila kaila,” said Solon.

However, none of the witnesses were able to identify the suspects who were wearing face masks and caps.

“Wala sila nakaila kay ngitngit man pud,” he said.

Solon added that they were looking into personal grudge as possible motive behind the fatal gun attack.

He noted that the victim was known to be violent when under the influence of alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Daghan kontra kuno ni ug mahubog maoy jud ba maoy assessment namo didto sa ilang barangay,” said Solon. (A. Doydora)