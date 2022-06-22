Waterspout spotted off Dauis, Tagbilaran; no damages reported

A waterspout and lightning are seen hitting waters off Tagbilaran City and Dauis on Wednesday morning. | Photo: via Leonar Paña Morales

A waterspout, locally known as “ipo-ipo,” was spotted off the coasts of Dauis and Tagbilaran City late Wednesday morning.

The Dauis Police Station said there were no reported injuries or property damages due to the waterspout.

According to Ariel Abalos of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Bohol, waterspouts may cause damage if it hits coastal villages or small boats at sea.

Abalos said waterspouts do not last long and are likely to dissipate “10 to 20” minutes after these are formed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dili lapad ni iyang diameter. Mura ni siya’g bagyo pero small-scale lang siya unya dili pud ni siya magdugay,” he said.

Waterspouts usually form when thunderstorms are present.

“Pag favorable ang environment, labina og naay mga cumulonimbus clouds or funnel clouds, posibli naay mahitabo ana sa usa ka lugar. Mo kalit ra ni siya og appear,” said Abalos.

He added that a low pressure area (LPA) which is within the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and is near Puerto Prinsesa, Palawan is causing the rains and thunderstorms in Bohol. (A. Doydora)