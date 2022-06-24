Arrest warrants out vs ‘swindler’ behind P300-million investment scam

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Seven Courts of Law ordered the arrest of alleged Foreign Exchange (Forex) Swindler Nino Jedeiah Gaba Ramos, aka Jed Ramos for 18 criminal cases for estafa and four criminal cases for violation of the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act or Republic Act (RA) 9262.

Ramos who presented himself as an international Forex broker was accused by several prominent Boholano businessmen, politicians mostly town mayors, overseas contract workers, doctors, engineers, and retired professionals from different towns in Bohol of abusing their confidence and successfully defrauding them of more than PhP300 million.

Total bail for his temporary liberty was set by the courts at PhP510,000.00 for the 18 estafa cases and PhP180,000.00 for violation of RA 9262. Also ordered arrested were his alleged accomplice, a certain Nikki Joy Gurdiel Pon, a resident of Barangay Mariveles, Dauis, Bohol.

Deanna Marisse Ramirez Ramos, the 27-year-old wife of Ramos sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) accusing him as a philandering and irresponsible husband detailing her ordeal in a sworn statement on June 18, 2021.

The Chronicle exposed Ramos alleged big-time forex racket after several of his victims told their stories on the condition of anonymity. An investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) revealed Ramos’s scheme of offering investors a guaranteed return of 23% for their 30 days investment.

Ramos closed shop and fled Bohol in December 2020 and was arrested on August 29, 2021, in Barangay Bartolome, Novaliches, Quezon City.

An electronic warrant or E-Warrant for Ramos for 3 criminal cases for estafa issued on March 7, 2022, and one criminal case, also for estafa issued on April 18, 2022, was reported warrant unserved as of May 16, 2022.

Ramos last known address was in Chateau de Busay subdivision located in Purok 4, Santan Road, Barangay Songculan, Dauis, Bohol. (Chito M. Visarra)