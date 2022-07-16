Pilar’s No. 1 Most Wanted nabbed in Ubay for raping partner’s daughter, 15

3 hours ago

A 40-year-old man tagged as the number one most wanted person in Pilar town was arrested by police on Friday afternoon for allegedly raping his live-in partner’s 15-year-old daughter.

Suspect Danilo Timogan was apprehended by operatives of the Philippine National Police – Anti-kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) in Barangay Lumangog, Ubay where he has been in hiding for over five months with the victim’s mother.

Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner, team leader of the PNP-AKG Bohol, said Timogan is facing a qualified rape charge before the Regional Trial Court Branch 51.

According to Jamoner, Timogan raped the victim inside his home in Barangay Buenasuerte, Pilar in January this year.

“Didto ni nahitabo sa bay sa suspect kay sila ra may tigka bilin kay ang inahan mo trabaho. Mingaw pud lugara, sudlonon,” said Jamoner.

The victim immediately told her mother then the authorities about the incident. However, it was the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that filed a case against the suspect.  

Jamoner said that the victim’s mother refused to believe that she was raped and scolded her instead.

After the cases was filed in January, Timogan together with the victim’s mother fled Pilar town and went into hiding.

“Nag-uban sila sa iyang ka live-in og tago kay matud pa sa among mga nakastorya laban maning ka live-in sa laki kaysa sa iyang anak. Di mo tuo na gi-rape ang iyang anak,” said Jamoner.

Timogan was traced by the police earlier this month through the Barangay Intelligence Network, a police community mobilization program.

Jamoner added that Timogan has been detained pending the issuance of a commitment order against him.

He will not be allowed to post bail for his temporary liberty as rape is a non-bailable offense.

Meanwhile, the victim has been placed under the custody of the DSWD. (A. Doydora)

