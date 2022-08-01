Chris Gothong: The man behind Solea Resorts & Hotels

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

To quip, he calls himself the COO (Child Of Owner) but actually to his people, he is not just the COO but the man behind Solea Resorts and Hotels and also the General Manager (GM) of newly launched Solea Coast Resort though his family and relatives were originally into the shipping business but expanded with hotel industry in Mactan, Cebu sometime in 2013.

Christopher Benjamin Gothong, took the center stage at the launching, July 30, 2022 together with the wife of Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay, Panglao Vice-Mayor Noel Hormachuelos and other members of the Gothong Southern Group family.

Gothong, bared that they wanted all their guests to have a great family experience. He said, “Sa Bohol man gud there is a big discrepancy between luxury and budget. So, we want both locals and tourists to enjoy it so that they will keep coming here, something that is of value to their hard-earned money. I really love Bohol!”, he added.

Solea Coast Resort set in Brgy. Danao, Panglao, Bohol. It is the best value for money resort for everyone since November 2021. Many of their guests have to keep coming back because of the reasonable price range of the four-star rated resort hotel.

You can enjoy their amenities without sacrificing all the services of a modern luxury resort which include fast service, hot pressurized water, fast internet and big family rooms.

They are located in a quiet area in Panglao. You can really appreciate the spacious, clean rooms, delicious cuisine and breakfast buffet at Earth Restaurant because they have an outdoor pool and compact beach front.

Solea is a latin word meaning “an elevated place”. The young Gothong said, they are planning to expand in Libaong, Panglao and in Anda town where he wants to have a Bali, Indonesia theme for their establishment and to give job opportunities for locals.

The value for money that Solea Coast Resort is all about. Thanks to the man behind Solea – Chris Gothong.