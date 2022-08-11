60-year-old man stabs employer dead in Guindulman

A 60-year-old man allegedly stabbed dead his employer in Guindulman town on Wednesday night.

According to Staff Sgt. Ranilo Olasiman of the Guindulman Police Station, suspect Donato Escabusa, 60, stabbed Jerome Balili, 29, with a small bolo while they were in a drinking session.

Esabusa who was worker at a rice filed owned by Balili was believed to have been irked by a joke made by the victim.

Olasiman said Esabusa stabbed Balili in his chest and stomach.

“Diha kunoy mga komedya-komedya pero naa diay kuno niy history pud ni siya og makainom ning suspetsado mura’g mawa sa kaugalingon,” said Olisaman.

The victim was still rushed to the Candijay Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

On Thursday morning, police apprehended Esabusa  at his home during a hot pursuit operation.

Police recovered from Esabusa the bolo which was believed to have been used to kill the victim.

Esabusa has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him. (A. Doydora)

